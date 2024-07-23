Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.56.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total value of C$32,152.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,120.20. In other news, Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.82, for a total transaction of C$136,345.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,088.66. Also, Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287 shares in the company, valued at C$43,120.20. Insiders sold a total of 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,452 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE KXS opened at C$167.53 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$129.13 and a one year high of C$186.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$153.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of C$160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 2.8913676 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

