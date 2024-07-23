Kaiser Aluminum Co. (KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on August 15th

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.
Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance
Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kaiser Aluminum
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Insiders Sell These Tech Stocks, but Investors Shouldn’t
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Is CrowdStrike Stock a Hidden Gem After the Recent Selloff?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.