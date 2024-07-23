Kaiser Aluminum Co. (KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 on August 15th

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KALU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

