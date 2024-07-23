Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Down 4.3%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.69. 452,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 776,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JANX. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 3.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

