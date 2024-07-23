Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRI. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.86.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

