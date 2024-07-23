Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $12.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,791. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.73. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

