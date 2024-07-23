Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $1,146,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 20,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $4,069,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $229,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,789,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,384. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

