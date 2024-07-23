Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,607 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. 130,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

