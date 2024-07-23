Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,760. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

