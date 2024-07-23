Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.55. 376,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.06. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,290 shares of company stock worth $9,086,274. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

