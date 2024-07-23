Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPO LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 325,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 843.3% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 206,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 184,394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 177,817 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 179,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,389,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FFC traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 87,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,805. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0897 dividend. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.