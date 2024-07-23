iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.66

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.66 and last traded at $99.11, with a volume of 52498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.77.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $827.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day moving average is $99.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,597,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

