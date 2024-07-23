iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 192.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 272.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SOXX traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.13. 1,056,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,030. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

