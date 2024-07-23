iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.56

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.56 and last traded at $194.37, with a volume of 738652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.20.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

