iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 286,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 151,554 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.97. 6,218,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,800,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

