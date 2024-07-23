Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $39.46. 3,056,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,438. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

