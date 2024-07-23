Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNQI. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 276,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 56,211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,582,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 44,090 shares during the period.

PNQI stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $40.80. 23,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

