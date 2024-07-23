iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $3.00

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

iQIYI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 2,430,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,957. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

