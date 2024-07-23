IOTA (MIOTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $93.69 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $576.50 million and $93.69 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001076 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

