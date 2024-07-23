Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.52

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 12296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.