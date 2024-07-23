Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.52

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $55.46, with a volume of 12296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1743 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,442,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,928.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,654 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

