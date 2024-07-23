International Paper (IP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect International Paper to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Paper Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:IP opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,383.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $150,594 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

