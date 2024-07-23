Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.80. 246,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

