Insider Selling: Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. 170,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $85.95.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,124,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after buying an additional 703,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

