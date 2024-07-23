Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $1,398,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at $68,524,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $1,431,514.28.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $1,376,037.24.

On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.12. 1,548,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,090. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average of $195.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

