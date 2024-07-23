Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $1,398,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,452 shares in the company, valued at $68,524,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $1,433,978.16.
- On Monday, July 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $1,431,514.28.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $1,376,037.24.
- On Monday, July 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $1,450,986.88.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $1,354,736.60.
- On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.
- On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,267,149.64.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,363,967.91.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.12. 1,548,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,090. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.83 and a 200-day moving average of $195.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.70 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.81.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlassian
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.