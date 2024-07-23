Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 20,254 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,806,745 shares in the company, valued at $395,479,575.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $362,226.61.

On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 268,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,933. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.56.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0885 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,857,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after buying an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,495,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 291,622 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 159.6% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

