Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

