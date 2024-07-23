Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$101.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$111.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$100.08.

IMO stock traded down C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$95.73. 274,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$67.28 and a 12-month high of C$101.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$93.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$89.33. The company has a market cap of C$51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.83.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.23. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of C$12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.74 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 9.6175299 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

