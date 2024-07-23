Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $818,408,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,671,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 629,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,927,000 after buying an additional 346,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 23,183.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $65,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.07. 642,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

