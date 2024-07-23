Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Down 4.8%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.46 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 1,794,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,645,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
