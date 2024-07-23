Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Down 4.8%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.46 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 1,794,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,645,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 18 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Hummingbird Resources

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.55 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Free Report)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.