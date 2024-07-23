Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBG. TD Cowen cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of HUBG opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.75%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 99.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after buying an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,623,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 419,873 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after buying an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

