Hovde Group Raises South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target to $36.00

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Hovde Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. South Plains Financial has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.78.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 85.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

