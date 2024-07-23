Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $176.47 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Horizen has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $176.47 million and $17.49 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $11.58 or 0.00017285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,240,850 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

