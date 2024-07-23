Horizen Price Hits $11.34 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $11.34 or 0.00017206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $172.82 million and approximately $19.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,241,988 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

