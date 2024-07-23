HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.37. HIVE Digital Technologies shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 693,064 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HIVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. B. Riley began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $520.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

