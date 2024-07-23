Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 41,572 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,572 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,472. The firm has a market cap of $179.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.01 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

