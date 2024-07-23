Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,930 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLCA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLCA. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Silica in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $15.48. 2,637,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,049. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

