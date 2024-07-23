Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Tiptree worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tiptree Price Performance

TIPT stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 59,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,769. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.