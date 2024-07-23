Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,400 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of DigitalOcean worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 1.6 %

DOCN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,295. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

