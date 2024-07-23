Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,304 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.4 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.88. 6,057,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,438,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

