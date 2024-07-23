Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.71. 10,113,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,680,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

