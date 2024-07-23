Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 423.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 84.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.6% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 54.5% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $8.76 on Monday, reaching $194.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,581,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,129. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.