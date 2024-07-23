Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $155.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,826,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,032,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a market cap of $251.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

