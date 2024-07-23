Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Everspin Technologies worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRAM shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of MRAM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.23. 98,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $14.43 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,424 shares of company stock worth $207,009. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

