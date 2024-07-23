Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,479,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 326.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 116,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 162,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,708 shares of company stock valued at $348,697 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ACAD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,865. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,811.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

