Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,293,299,000 after acquiring an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,351,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,587,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

