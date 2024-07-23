Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,180 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $4.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.16 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.