Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $421,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 2,014.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TMF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,182,553. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.57. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $76.20.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

