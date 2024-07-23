Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlueLinx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 70.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

BlueLinx stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,904. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $132.67.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

