Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,170,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bioventus by 13,474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Bioventus stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. 363,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $582.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 11,308 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $66,038.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

