Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,900 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SEACOR Marine as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 47.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 2.5 %

SMHI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 360,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,913. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $390.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.30. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

Insider Transactions at SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine ( NYSE:SMHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $129,427.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,952.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $129,427.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,952.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew H. Everett II sold 4,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 233,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,865.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,931 shares of company stock worth $511,134. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.