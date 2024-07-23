Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total transaction of $365,304.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIZ traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.02. The stock had a trading volume of 67,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.11 and a 1-year high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

